Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at National Bank Financial

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) had its target price raised by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BBU. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

BBU stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.52. The company had a trading volume of 17,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,942. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $50.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.95.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($1.00). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Karpas Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 32.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

