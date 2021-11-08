Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) EVP Carol Jean Severyn Sells 7,500 Shares

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total value of $1,007,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.57. The stock had a trading volume of 208,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,365. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.43. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.61 and a 12 month high of $139.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.45 and its 200 day moving average is $116.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $246.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.11 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,504,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,477,000 after acquiring an additional 14,499 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,424,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,549,000 after buying an additional 71,745 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,316,000 after buying an additional 115,206 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.2% during the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 864,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,548,000 after buying an additional 50,400 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 690,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,287,000 after buying an additional 14,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.10.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

