Insider Selling: Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) insider James Gordon Samson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE CLVT traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,384,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,509,725. Clarivate Plc has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.62.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $442.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Clarivate’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLVT. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,284,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,767,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,651,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,968,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter worth approximately $2,140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarivate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

