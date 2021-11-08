Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Sells 2,300 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Christopher Patusky sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total value of $460,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $202.27. The stock had a trading volume of 17,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.44. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.55. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $129.43 and a 12-month high of $216.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.27 and its 200-day moving average is $192.73.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.84 EPS. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on UTHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.78.
United Therapeutics Company Profile
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.
