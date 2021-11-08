Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Sells 2,300 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Christopher Patusky sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total value of $460,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $202.27. The stock had a trading volume of 17,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.44. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.55. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $129.43 and a 12-month high of $216.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.27 and its 200-day moving average is $192.73.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.84 EPS. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knott David M grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 15,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 6.4% during the second quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 18,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 38.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,239,000 after buying an additional 152,287 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $4,009,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,133,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UTHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.78.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.