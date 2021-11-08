Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) Major Shareholder Sells $30,000,000.00 in Stock

Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ BIRD traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.56. 2,175,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,355,687. Allbirds Inc has a 52 week low of $21.20 and a 52 week high of $32.44.

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.