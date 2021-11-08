MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) COO Cd Baer Pettit Sells 2,500 Shares

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total transaction of $1,646,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Cd Baer Pettit also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.05, for a total transaction of $1,510,125.00.

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $653.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,818. The stock has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.89 and a beta of 0.95. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $373.48 and a 52 week high of $669.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $634.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $568.68.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in MSCI by 18.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in MSCI by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 1.9% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 5.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.14.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

