Brokerages Expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Brokerages expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will announce $1.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Silgan reported sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year sales of $5.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $5.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.79 billion to $6.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Shares of SLGN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.00. 8,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.27. Silgan has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $44.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Silgan in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Silgan by 14.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

