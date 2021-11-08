-$0.43 EPS Expected for Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) to post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Exagen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Exagen posted earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exagen will report full year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.60). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.22). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Exagen.

Get Exagen alerts:

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.63 million. Exagen had a negative net margin of 43.54% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%.

XGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Exagen from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

Shares of NASDAQ XGN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.51. 332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,586. Exagen has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 15.07, a quick ratio of 15.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $201.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XGN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exagen by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exagen during the 1st quarter valued at $6,551,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Exagen during the 1st quarter valued at $525,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Exagen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 355,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Exagen in the 1st quarter worth $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exagen (XGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.