Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,563 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 813,227 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $220,303,000 after buying an additional 57,318 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,110 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,127,000. MRJ Capital Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 35,567 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Microsoft by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 84,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $22,846,000 after buying an additional 12,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,330 shares of company stock valued at $86,334,035 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $337.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $303.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.27. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $208.16 and a 52 week high of $338.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.06%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Griffin Securities increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.45.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

