PotCoin (POT) Price Hits $0.0175 on Major Exchanges

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. During the last week, PotCoin has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0175 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $3.98 million and $4,978.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,254.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,778.26 or 0.07212015 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.59 or 0.00338980 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $636.32 or 0.00960415 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00083315 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.90 or 0.00413401 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.89 or 0.00263974 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.96 or 0.00224834 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,992,878 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

