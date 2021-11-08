Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) to post $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Cedar Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($6.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($6.83). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 17.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

CDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cedar Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Cedar Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cedar Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE CDR traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.56. 6,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,232. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $24.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,442,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,393,000 after acquiring an additional 41,184 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 121,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

