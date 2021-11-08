Mina (MINA) Market Cap Reaches $1.24 Billion

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One Mina coin can now be purchased for about $4.29 or 0.00006480 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mina has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and $67.48 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mina alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.26 or 0.00080392 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.98 or 0.00082984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.06 or 0.00096695 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,026.32 or 0.99656019 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,741.28 or 0.07156199 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00020946 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 287,653,699 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MINAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.