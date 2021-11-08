$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. National Retail Properties reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on NNN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NNN. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 299.3% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 25,204 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 12.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 296,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,068,000 after purchasing an additional 33,931 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,190,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,709,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,143,000 after buying an additional 419,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 129,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after buying an additional 26,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NNN traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.07. 19,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,454. National Retail Properties has a twelve month low of $33.16 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 13.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.60 and a 200 day moving average of $46.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 84.46%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

