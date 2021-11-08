$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. National Retail Properties reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.
On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow National Retail Properties.
National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NNN. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 299.3% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 25,204 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 12.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 296,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,068,000 after purchasing an additional 33,931 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,190,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,709,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,143,000 after buying an additional 419,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 129,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after buying an additional 26,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:NNN traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.07. 19,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,454. National Retail Properties has a twelve month low of $33.16 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 13.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.60 and a 200 day moving average of $46.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.85.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 84.46%.
About National Retail Properties
National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
