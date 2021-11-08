Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.410-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.50 billion-$33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.06 billion.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,020,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84. Starbucks has a one year low of $89.78 and a one year high of $126.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.65.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Starbucks stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396,104 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.10% of Starbucks worth $1,455,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

