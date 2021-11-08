AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Receives GBX 397.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2021

Shares of AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 397.50 ($5.19).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AJB shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.25) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.99) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

LON:AJB traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 411.20 ($5.37). 317,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,109. AJ Bell has a 12-month low of GBX 372.67 ($4.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 487 ($6.36). The company has a market cap of £1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 408.44.

AJ Bell Company Profile

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Analyst Recommendations for AJ Bell (LON:AJB)

Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.