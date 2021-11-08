AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Receives GBX 397.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 397.50 ($5.19).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AJB shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.25) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.99) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

LON:AJB traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 411.20 ($5.37). 317,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,109. AJ Bell has a 12-month low of GBX 372.67 ($4.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 487 ($6.36). The company has a market cap of £1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 408.44.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

