Cipher Price Up 4.2% This Week (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded down 18.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 8th. In the last week, Cipher has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One Cipher coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Cipher has a total market capitalization of $54,831.06 and approximately $434.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $258.70 or 0.00390074 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001306 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $649.69 or 0.00979602 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000069 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Cipher Coin Profile

Cipher (CRYPTO:CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cipher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

