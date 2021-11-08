Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.71) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems reported earnings of ($1.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year earnings of ($2.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($2.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Spirit AeroSystems.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 52.84%. The business had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.53.

Shares of SPR stock traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $46.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.36 and its 200-day moving average is $44.23. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $53.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.70%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 523.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit AeroSystems (SPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.