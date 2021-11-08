PolkaFoundry Achieves Market Capitalization of $49.28 Million (PKF)

PolkaFoundry (CURRENCY:PKF) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 8th. During the last seven days, PolkaFoundry has traded up 6% against the dollar. One PolkaFoundry coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.43 or 0.00002162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaFoundry has a total market capitalization of $49.28 million and $603,324.00 worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00051756 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.95 or 0.00227606 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00011688 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.33 or 0.00096992 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About PolkaFoundry

PolkaFoundry is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,360,447 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

Buying and Selling PolkaFoundry

