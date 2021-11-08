$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.27. Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 179.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

XHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

Shares of XHR stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.68. 5,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,745. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $51,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

