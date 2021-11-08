RioDeFi (RFUEL) Price Tops $0.0914 on Exchanges

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 8th. One RioDeFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0914 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges. RioDeFi has a market cap of $26.60 million and approximately $15.25 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded 50.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00051756 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.95 or 0.00227606 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00011688 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.33 or 0.00096992 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

RioDeFi Coin Profile

RioDeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 291,000,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RioDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

