Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

AMADY has been the subject of several other reports. Erste Group downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amadeus IT Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Get Amadeus IT Group alerts:

Shares of AMADY traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.72. 42,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,610. Amadeus IT Group has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $79.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.83 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.17.

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus IT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus IT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.