Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Price Target Raised to C$230.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) had its target price hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$195.00 to C$230.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

KXSCF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$204.00 to C$213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KXSCF traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.96. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199. Kinaxis has a 1 year low of $101.82 and a 1 year high of $162.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.65.

Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include sales and operations, capacity, demand inventory, machine learning, and supply planning. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

