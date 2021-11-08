Zacks Investment Management Purchases 3,555 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,938 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $44,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,743,375 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNH stock opened at $455.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $320.35 and a 52 week high of $465.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $421.35 and its 200 day moving average is $413.68. The firm has a market cap of $429.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $488.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.29.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

