Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 584,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,026 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $22,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFE stock opened at $48.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $272.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.30. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.