BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) Director Sells C$8,168,186.18 in Stock

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) Director John Chen sold 555,712 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.70, for a total value of C$8,168,186.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,669,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$68,634,741.26.

BB stock traded up C$0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching C$14.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,597,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,193,629. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.60. BlackBerry Limited has a 52 week low of C$6.31 and a 52 week high of C$36.00. The firm has a market cap of C$7.96 billion and a PE ratio of -9.89.

Several analysts have weighed in on BB shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC reduced their price target on BlackBerry from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on BlackBerry to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a C$9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.25.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

