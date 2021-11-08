AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., operates as a theatrical exhibition company primarily in the United States and internationally. It owned or interests in theatres and screens. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. is based in Leawood, Kansas. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $11.92.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,623,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,508,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.78. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.11 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.44) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 59,360 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $2,164,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 37,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $1,327,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,852 shares of company stock worth $7,885,605. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,983,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,110,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $942,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 29,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

