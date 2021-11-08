Analysts Expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to announce $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.48. First Foundation reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. First Foundation had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 35.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of First Foundation stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.79. 7,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,507. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Foundation has a 52-week low of $14.83 and a 52-week high of $28.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

In related news, insider John Hakopian sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,536.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $248,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,396 shares of company stock worth $1,234,990. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 690.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 25.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of First Foundation during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 218.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation bought a new position in First Foundation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Earnings History and Estimates for First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM)

