Unido EP (UDO) Price Reaches $0.27

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 100.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 8th. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unido EP has a market cap of $12.79 million and $6.95 million worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unido EP has traded up 151.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.21 or 0.00080743 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.60 or 0.00082851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.68 or 0.00096637 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65,964.97 or 1.00105560 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,711.32 or 0.07149687 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00021005 BTC.

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,144,968 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

