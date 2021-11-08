Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.85. Live Oak Bancshares reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 26.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.83.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Susan N. Janson sold 13,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $1,145,503.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steve Smits sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $1,529,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,368 shares of company stock valued at $5,712,301 over the last ninety days. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,684,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,379,000 after acquiring an additional 106,121 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,537,000 after acquiring an additional 376,115 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,418,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,704,000 after acquiring an additional 743,725 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 647,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,251,000 after acquiring an additional 176,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,386,000 after purchasing an additional 40,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.11. The company had a trading volume of 12,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,121. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.51. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $99.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.22%.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

