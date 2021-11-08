Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Raised by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 6.9% of West Branch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,586,869,000 after buying an additional 112,965 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,640,401,000 after buying an additional 338,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,916,643,000 after buying an additional 89,867 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,139,577,000 after buying an additional 135,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,749,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,148,269,000 after buying an additional 146,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $12.60 on Monday, hitting $3,531.59. 56,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,412,583. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,387.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,386.77. The company has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.88, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,129.05.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,954 shares of company stock worth $293,944,841 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

