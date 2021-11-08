Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.582-$1.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.43 billion-$12.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.47 billion.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a d rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.50.
NASDAQ:KDP traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.69. 209,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,366,261. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $27.11 and a twelve month high of $37.11. The firm has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.68.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.98%.
Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
About Keurig Dr Pepper
Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.
