Waddell & Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 1,714 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Amundi purchased a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 664.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,530 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Facebook by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

Facebook stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $341.97. 196,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,631,430. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.20. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $964.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.44, for a total value of $41,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,269,729 shares of company stock valued at $799,768,624. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

