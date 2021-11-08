Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,310 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Facebook by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $2,215,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $7,399,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth $24,491,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.79, for a total value of $27,811,767.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total transaction of $87,227.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,269,729 shares of company stock worth $799,768,624 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $340.67. 266,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,631,430. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.20. The company has a market cap of $960.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

