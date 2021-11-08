Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) shares rose 10.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.57 and last traded at $19.55. Approximately 359,902 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,874,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.74.

Several analysts have issued reports on BLDP shares. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.61.

The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.52. The company has a current ratio of 23.77, a quick ratio of 23.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.64 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 68.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

