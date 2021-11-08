Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.98

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (CVE:LXE) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.98 and last traded at C$0.98, with a volume of 191423 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

Separately, Acumen Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Leucrotta Exploration in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.78. The company has a current ratio of 12.55, a quick ratio of 12.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$235.26 million and a PE ratio of -10.00.

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.65 million. Equities research analysts predict that Leucrotta Exploration Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Leucrotta Exploration Company Profile (CVE:LXE)

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 201,700 net acres of land. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

