COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Trading Down 5.3%

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)’s stock price fell 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.20 and last traded at $46.35. 21,820 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 414,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.96.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.63.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 3.87.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
COMPASS Pathways Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMPS)
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.
Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?
Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.