COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Trading Down 5.3%

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)’s stock price fell 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.20 and last traded at $46.35. 21,820 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 414,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.96.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.63.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 3.87.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). Research analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

