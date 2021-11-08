Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Stock Price Up 10.9%

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)’s share price rose 10.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.00 and last traded at $41.39. Approximately 454 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 70,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.31.

WLDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Willdan Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $526.66 million, a PE ratio of -46.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.43. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Michael A. Bieber sold 22,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $842,299.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam C. Procell sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $70,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLDN. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 87,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,285 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Willdan Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 70,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Willdan Group by 27.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 18,514 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Willdan Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 104,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

