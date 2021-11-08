Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.020-$2.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $560 million-$605 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $582.61 million.Check Point Software Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.810-$7.010 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.05. The company had a trading volume of 17,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,784. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.99. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $109.07 and a 1-year high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHKP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $133.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 395.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516,582 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $75,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

