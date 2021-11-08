LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft’s (LNXSF) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LNXSF. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

LNXSF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.74. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 614. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.17 and a 200-day moving average of $71.67. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $53.25 and a one year high of $80.55.

LANXESS AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and Arlanxeo. The Advanced Intermediates segment consists of industrial chemical intermediates and a key player in the custom synthesis, and manufacturing of chemical precursors and specialty active ingredients.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.