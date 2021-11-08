Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $63.95 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) will post $63.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.90 million and the highest is $64.00 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full year sales of $239.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $238.80 million to $240.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $323.20 million, with estimates ranging from $320.00 million to $326.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tattooed Chef.

Get Tattooed Chef alerts:

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $50.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.05 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of TTCF stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $17.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,476. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.54. Tattooed Chef has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 0.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 3.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 23.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 59,963 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 39.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 15,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 66.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.42% of the company’s stock.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tattooed Chef (TTCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.