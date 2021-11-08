Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) PT Lowered to C$7.00

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$8.75 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silvercorp Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.56.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SVM traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $4.51. 81,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,733. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.98. Silvercorp Metals has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 7.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 4.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,309,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,007,000 after purchasing an additional 774,411 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 15.2% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,997,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,921,000 after acquiring an additional 526,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 53.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,004,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 350,657 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 182.5% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 994,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 642,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 24.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 478,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 93,845 shares during the last quarter. 31.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

