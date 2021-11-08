Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) PT Lowered to C$7.00

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$8.75 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silvercorp Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.56.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SVM traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $4.51. 81,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,733. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.98. Silvercorp Metals has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 4.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,309,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,007,000 after purchasing an additional 774,411 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 15.2% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,997,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,921,000 after acquiring an additional 526,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 53.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,004,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 350,657 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 182.5% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 994,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 642,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 24.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 478,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 93,845 shares during the last quarter. 31.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Silvercorp Metals
Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.
