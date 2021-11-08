Analysts Anticipate Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.51 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) will post $4.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.50 billion and the highest is $4.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices posted sales of $3.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full-year sales of $16.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.11 billion to $16.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $19.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.44 billion to $20.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.43.

AMD stock traded up $14.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.85. 4,507,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,696,367. The company has a market capitalization of $182.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.02. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $141.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.03.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $6,791,207.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 494,829 shares in the company, valued at $53,302,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $13,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,418,452.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 450,433 shares of company stock valued at $49,089,605 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 580.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 27,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 23,449 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 112,179 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,806,000 after purchasing an additional 39,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

