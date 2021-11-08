Yield Guild Games Trading Up 0.8% Over Last Week (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Over the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Yield Guild Games has a market capitalization of $448.33 million and $62.61 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be purchased for $6.57 or 0.00009978 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.21 or 0.00080743 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.60 or 0.00082851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.68 or 0.00096637 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65,964.97 or 1.00105560 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,711.32 or 0.07149687 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00021005 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Coin Profile

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,189,828 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Yield Guild Games

