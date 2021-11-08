Only1 One Day Volume Hits $2.06 Million (LIKE)

Only1 (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. In the last week, Only1 has traded up 37.5% against the dollar. One Only1 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Only1 has a total market cap of $16.05 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00051795 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.77 or 0.00228798 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004691 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00097046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00011581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Only1 Coin Profile

Only1 is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,035,000 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Only1 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Only1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Only1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

