Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) to post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.90). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alignment Healthcare.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALHC. Barclays increased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,034. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.08. Alignment Healthcare has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $28.59.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, CEO John E. Kao sold 156,903 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $2,894,860.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 70,698 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $1,407,597.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,001 shares of company stock valued at $5,173,082 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $467,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $2,883,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $936,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

