JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.47 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) will post $33.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for JD.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.71 billion to $34.45 billion. JD.com reported sales of $25.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that JD.com will report full year sales of $147.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $145.21 billion to $149.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $180.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $175.79 billion to $186.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. CLSA cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JD. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,134,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $154,164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth $20,294,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 280,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. 36.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.51. 239,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,975,281. The company has a market capitalization of $103.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.81. JD.com has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $108.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.52 and its 200-day moving average is $74.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

