IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target Increased to C$60.00 by Analysts at CIBC

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IGIFF. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Shares of IGIFF stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,703. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.47. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of $24.13 and a 12 month high of $41.48.

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

