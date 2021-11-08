Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Given New C$59.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its price objective increased by Desjardins from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s FY2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

Shares of NYSE GIL traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.11. 21,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,520. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $20.74 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.41.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 17.70%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 104.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,511,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,595,000 after buying an additional 1,283,545 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 49.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,992,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,473,000 after purchasing an additional 993,551 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,701,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $468,691,000 after purchasing an additional 893,648 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the third quarter worth $26,035,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 28.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,140,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,937,000 after purchasing an additional 696,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

