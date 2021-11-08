Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,009 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 35,335 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,272,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 669.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 28,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,055,000 after purchasing an additional 25,068 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 797,134 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $637,787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,962 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 294.2% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $297.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.42 billion, a PE ratio of 106.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $314.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $2,034,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.66.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

