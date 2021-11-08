West Branch Capital LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,768,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 67,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its position in Bank of America by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 25,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAC. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.04.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.58 on Monday, reaching $47.55. 511,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,617,348. The firm has a market cap of $389.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

